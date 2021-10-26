Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Insider Stephen Smith Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) insider Stephen Smith acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($97,987.98).

PRSR opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Tuesday. Prs Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 70.25 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £495.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.60.

Get Prs Reit alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Prs Reit’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Prs Reit in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Prs Reit Company Profile

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Prs Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prs Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.