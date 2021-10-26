Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PRU traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.81. 1,308,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,818. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

