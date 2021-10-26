Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,615 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $93,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.28. The company had a trading volume of 92,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,513,947. The stock has a market cap of $144.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

