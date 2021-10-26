Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $144.85 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.5% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix worth $144,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,256 shares of company stock worth $73,326,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $669.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,381. The company has a market capitalization of $296.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $582.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.35. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $675.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

