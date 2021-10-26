Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,046 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.20% of Digital Realty Trust worth $84,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 87.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 109,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $136,006,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.55. 1,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,948. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.12 and its 200 day moving average is $153.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

