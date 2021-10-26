Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,900 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $204,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,689 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.23. 37,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,533,307. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.79 and a 200 day moving average of $178.53. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $312.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

