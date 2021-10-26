Public Mint (MINT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $382,702.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $382,702.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00044388 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

