Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,287 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $45,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,787.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 428,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after buying an additional 405,659 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 473.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 609.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 606,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,232,000 after buying an additional 521,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

PEG stock opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,421. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

