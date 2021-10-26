Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUBGY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

Publicis Groupe stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

