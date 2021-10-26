PumaPay (PMA) Market Capitalization Tops $5.56 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 26th. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $780,987.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.23 or 0.00214010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00102922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PumaPay

PMA is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

