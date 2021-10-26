Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.60

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 30655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

