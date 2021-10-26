Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 36,086 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,086 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of ServiceNow worth $246,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,540,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after acquiring an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 46.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after acquiring an additional 288,537 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ServiceNow by 398.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.97.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $689.37. 4,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,721. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $693.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.85. The company has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

