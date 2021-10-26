Putnam Investments LLC Buys 360,414 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,073,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,414 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $320,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.14. 242,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,915,871. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $275.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

