Putnam Investments LLC Has $354.04 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,534,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,157 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 1.11% of Valero Energy worth $354,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.76. 11,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,282. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.