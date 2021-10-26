Putnam Investments LLC Has $855.96 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 214,954 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $855,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $13.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.40. The company had a trading volume of 438,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,919,078. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $233.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $611.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.31.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

