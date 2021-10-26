Putnam Investments LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,878,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 50,815 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $418,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 651.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,020 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 30,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

