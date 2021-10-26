PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.15.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 12.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 12.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $121.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average of $108.73.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

