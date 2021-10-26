Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE PZN opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $797.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.30. Pzena Investment Management has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pzena Investment Management stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Pzena Investment Management worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.