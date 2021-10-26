Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Issued By KeyCorp

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Trinity Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

TRN stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

