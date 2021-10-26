Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.49. Q2 has a 52-week low of $73.51 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,410,000 after acquiring an additional 65,643 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,254,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

