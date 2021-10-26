Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Newmont stock opened at $57.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,991 shares of company stock worth $1,361,860. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,503,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.