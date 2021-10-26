Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Lowered by Analyst

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

IONS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $64.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

