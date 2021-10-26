Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.08 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $141,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,517. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Redfin by 35.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

