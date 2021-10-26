Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Equity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQBK. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $34.04 on Monday. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $488.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

