Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for IMAX in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

IMAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of IMAX opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IMAX by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

