Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Regions Financial stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

