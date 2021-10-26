QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) & Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Head to Head Analysis

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QNB and Ameris Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameris Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ameris Bancorp has a consensus price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.02%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than QNB.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QNB and Ameris Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $51.19 million 2.52 $12.08 million N/A N/A Ameris Bancorp $1.17 billion 3.27 $261.99 million $4.33 12.69

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 29.54% 12.60% 1.12% Ameris Bancorp 35.64% 15.63% 2.02%

Risk and Volatility

QNB has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of QNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats QNB on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Retail Mortgage segment includes origination, sales, and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Warehouse Lending segment includes the origination and servicing of warehouse lines to other businesses that are secured by underlying one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The SBA segment comprises of origination, sales, and servicing of small business administration loans. The Premium Finance segment comprises origination and servicing of commercial insurance premium finance loans. The company was founded on December 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Moultrie, GA.

