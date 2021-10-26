Qtum Price Hits $13.28 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $232.66 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $13.28 or 0.00021326 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,844,404 coins and its circulating supply is 98,810,601 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

