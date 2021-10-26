QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.30% of QUALCOMM worth $478,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 52,403 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.28. 43,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,663,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.57 and its 200-day moving average is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.05 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

