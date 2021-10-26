Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,729 Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cutera by 967.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 51,513 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cutera by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,778,000.

Get Cutera alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUTR. TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CUTR opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $749.44 million, a P/E ratio of 116.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.