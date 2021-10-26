Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $309,000 Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,268 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,387,000 after purchasing an additional 188,960 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,531,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 40,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $483,437. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIAV stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 79.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.38 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAV. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.