Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $286,000 in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $725,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 8.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCB. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $93.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

