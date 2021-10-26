Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $292,000 Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 1,244.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AGCO by 572.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $133.32 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $74.76 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.87.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.