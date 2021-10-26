Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

In related news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SAIL opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.12 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

