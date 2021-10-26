Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $315,000 Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34,002 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.2% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 198,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 186,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 113.73%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

