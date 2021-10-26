Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $281.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

