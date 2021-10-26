Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after purchasing an additional 143,905 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $2,690,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CFO stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.85. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $75.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.