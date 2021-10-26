RA Capital Management L.P. Has $159.65 Million Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the quarter. MacroGenics comprises approximately 2.6% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 9.73% of MacroGenics worth $159,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of MGNX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.21. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,729. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.