Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) versus Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Critical Survey

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Health Catalyst and Rackspace Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $188.85 million 12.74 -$115.02 million ($1.64) -31.48 Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.10 -$245.80 million $0.83 17.16

Health Catalyst has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -62.31% -24.68% -12.11% Rackspace Technology -9.26% 13.74% 2.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Health Catalyst and Rackspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 10 1 3.09 Rackspace Technology 0 3 6 0 2.67

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.15%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus price target of $21.56, suggesting a potential upside of 51.32%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Health Catalyst on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

