Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $341,298,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Range Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 44.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 810,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.