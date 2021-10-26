Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Stock Price Up 5%

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)’s share price rose 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 180,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

RPID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($19.60). The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. Research analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. KPCB XIII Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Rapid Micro Biosystems comprises about 0.1% of KPCB XIII Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. KPCB XIII Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Rapid Micro Biosystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

