Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,889.28

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,889.28 ($24.68) and traded as high as GBX 2,030 ($26.52). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 2,015 ($26.33), with a volume of 36,585 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,170 ($28.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rathbone Brothers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,172.25 ($28.38).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 25.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,990.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,889.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.90%.

In related news, insider Dharmash Mistry purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.39) per share, with a total value of £48,575 ($63,463.55). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,887,149.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

