Raymond James Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $300.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s current price.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.86.

NYSE HCA opened at $241.81 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $121.91 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,627 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

