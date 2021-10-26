Raymond James Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $245.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.48.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $211.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $214.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

