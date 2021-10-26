Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 billion-$64.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.17 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.10-$4.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.77.

NYSE RTX opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average of $85.37.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

