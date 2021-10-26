RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.52

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $6.09. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 114,212 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $66.66 million, a P/E ratio of 301.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 64.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.