Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.51

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.51 and last traded at $65.51, with a volume of 3146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

