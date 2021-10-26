REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of REGENXBIO worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 16.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 104,749 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 48,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

RGNX stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $36.74. 2,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,433. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.