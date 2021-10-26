Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target increased by Truist from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.92.

RF stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

