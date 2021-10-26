Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price upped by Truist from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RF. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE:RF opened at $24.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Regions Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $66,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.